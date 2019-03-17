Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $152.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.29 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.17.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $2.40 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $4.49.

In other news, major shareholder Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 4,198,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $12,428,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 10,147,584 shares of company stock worth $27,248,208 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 1,610.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 21,643 shares in the last quarter.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

