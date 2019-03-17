Nordson (NDSN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.57.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $130.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Nordson has a 12 month low of $110.16 and a 12 month high of $146.84.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $497.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.99 million. Nordson had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordson will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John J. Keane sold 43,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $5,825,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total transaction of $504,358.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,371,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,429 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,248. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 717,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,607,000 after purchasing an additional 140,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,655,000 after purchasing an additional 45,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,907,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Nordson by 38,709.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 166,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 166,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 4,148.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

