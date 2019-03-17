Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in AAR Corp. (AIR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of AAR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $14,997,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AAR in the third quarter worth about $15,626,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,945,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,718,000 after purchasing an additional 321,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AAR by 183.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 214,917 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AAR by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 490,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 181,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $1,161,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 612,822 shares in the company, valued at $23,728,467.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIR opened at $34.19 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.02.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. AAR had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

