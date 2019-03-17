Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 59,039 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,039 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CIT Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,631,000 after acquiring an additional 223,475 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in CIT Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 71,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIT opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $55.78.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of CIT Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 2,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $111,555.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Galligan sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $273,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,896 shares of company stock worth $552,081 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

