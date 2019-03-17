Nomura Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in SunOpta, Inc. (STKL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its position in SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of SunOpta worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 160,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 52,711 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,507,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 597,048 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 872,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 41,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 176,900 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. BidaskClub raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $312.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.07. SunOpta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. Research analysts expect that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, insider Robert Duchscher bought 23,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $71,404.19. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,282.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lovas Katrina Houde bought 43,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,264.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,995 shares in the company, valued at $515,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 253,202 shares of company stock worth $728,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

