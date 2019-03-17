Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,609 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,048 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,342 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,535 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $181.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.61 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. VMware had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 36,311 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total transaction of $6,181,584.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 304,104 shares in the company, valued at $51,770,664.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 5,446 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $948,965.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,181,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,921 shares of company stock worth $23,111,768. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMW. Barclays began coverage on VMware in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut VMware from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Nomura set a $130.00 price target on VMware and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on VMware from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.61.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

