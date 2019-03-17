NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) EVP William J. Leatherberry Sells 39,897 Shares

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 39,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,036,524.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,808.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $25.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $26.28.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. NMI had a net margin of 39.24% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on NMI from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on NMI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth $2,409,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 109.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 76.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 597,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,542,000 after buying an additional 258,159 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 51.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 20.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 81,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

