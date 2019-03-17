Nimiq (NIM) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $138,301.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.95 or 0.03490866 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.01525641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.38 or 0.03872886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.01326325 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00110744 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.01355146 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00332800 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 4,532,187,648 coins and its circulating supply is 3,456,261,212 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.