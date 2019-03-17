Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,991,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,822 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 29,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,194,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,855,000 after purchasing an additional 196,844 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 193,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 138,393 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $26.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $34.86.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nielsen from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 target price on Nielsen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

