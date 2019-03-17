Nicholas Company Inc. Has $6.47 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIS opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.36. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $51.27. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 63.02%.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 7,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $347,396.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,315.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $5,734,295.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,985,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Standpoint Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on General Mills from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.61.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

