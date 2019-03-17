Nicholas Company Inc. Buys Shares of 129,885 Evertec Inc (EVTC)

Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Evertec in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Evertec in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Evertec by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evertec in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Evertec by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Evertec Inc has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $31.10.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 64.03%. The firm had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, insider Diana I. Rivera-Ramirez sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $81,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $656,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,998,346.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,621 shares of company stock worth $5,252,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Evertec Profile

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

