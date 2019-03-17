NFI Group (NFI) Price Target Cut to C$44.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$31.00 on Friday. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$28.47 and a 52 week high of C$61.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12.

In related news, insider Adam L. Gray bought 35,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,159,893.18. Also, insider Vincent James Sardo sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.15, for a total transaction of C$62,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$536,831.10.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

