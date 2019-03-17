NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 2,554 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 108.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Costco Wholesale from an “a” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $257.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.56.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $233.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $180.83 and a 12-month high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $475,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,272,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total value of $332,107.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,593,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,924,179. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

