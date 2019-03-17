Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Short Interest Up 20.2% in February

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,231,757 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the February 15th total of 25,149,289 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,869,378 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 17,100 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $635,094.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 236,847 shares in the company, valued at $8,796,497.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $43,037.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,350 shares of company stock worth $1,576,609 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Mining by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Newmont Mining by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont Mining by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Mining in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Mining in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. Newmont Mining has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.01.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Newmont Mining had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Mining will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmont Mining from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

