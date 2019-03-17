New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,863 Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,863 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 4,904.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Heather C. Getz sold 8,236 shares of BioTelemetry stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $576,602.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,797 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,677.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather C. Getz sold 93,383 shares of BioTelemetry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $6,542,412.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,198 shares of company stock valued at $12,419,736 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BEAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioTelemetry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Sidoti set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BioTelemetry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

NASDAQ BEAT opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.47. BioTelemetry Inc has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $80.92.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.84 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 24.46%. BioTelemetry’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

