New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,100 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (BTU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,902 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $77,171.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,753,482.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 2,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $70,519.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,593.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,999 shares of company stock valued at $237,629 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

BTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. MKM Partners set a $44.00 target price on Peabody Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Peabody Energy to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised Peabody Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

BTU stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

