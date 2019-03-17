New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Strategic Education Inc (STRA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,577 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Strategic Education worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 113.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 100.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,184,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $299,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Strategic Education by 100.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,184,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $299,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,853 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Strategic Education by 22.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,068,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,481,000 after acquiring an additional 198,995 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 655.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 946,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $129,674,000 after acquiring an additional 821,121 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on STRA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.25.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Aprahamian sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $366,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,876.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $773,040.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,871.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,063 shares of company stock worth $1,419,175. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $138.29 on Friday. Strategic Education Inc has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $154.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The health services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Strategic Education had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Strategic Education Inc (STRA)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-lowers-holdings-in-strategic-education-inc-stra.html.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.