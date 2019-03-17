New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 4,500 Shares of Antero Resources Corp (AR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Antero Resources worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 21,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

NYSE:AR opened at $8.42 on Friday. Antero Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $19.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.05.

In related news, insider Paul M. Rady acquired 12,239 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $102,073.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,579,520 shares in the company, valued at $79,893,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 4,500 Shares of Antero Resources Corp (AR)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-acquires-4500-shares-of-antero-resources-corp-ar.html.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.