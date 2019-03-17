New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Position Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of New York Community Bancorp worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 326,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 369,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $12.03 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $270.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 11th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

