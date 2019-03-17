New Jersey Resources (NJR) & New Fortress Energy (NFE) Critical Analysis

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) and New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for New Jersey Resources and New Fortress Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Jersey Resources 2 1 1 0 1.75 New Fortress Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75

New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.71%. New Fortress Energy has a consensus price target of $20.29, indicating a potential upside of 97.33%. Given New Fortress Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Fortress Energy is more favorable than New Jersey Resources.

Dividends

New Jersey Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. New Fortress Energy does not pay a dividend. New Jersey Resources pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Jersey Resources has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares New Jersey Resources and New Fortress Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Jersey Resources 6.49% 10.92% 3.85% New Fortress Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of New Jersey Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of New Jersey Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Jersey Resources and New Fortress Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Jersey Resources $2.92 billion 1.52 $233.43 million $2.74 18.19 New Fortress Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New Jersey Resources has higher revenue and earnings than New Fortress Energy.

Summary

New Jersey Resources beats New Fortress Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets. The Clean Energy Ventures segment invests in commercial and residential solar projects located in New Jersey; and onshore wind projects. The Energy Services segment provides unregulated wholesale energy management services to other energy companies and natural gas producers, as well as maintains and transacts a portfolio of physical assets consisting of natural gas storage and transportation contracts in the United States and Canada. The Midstream segment invests in natural gas transportation and storage facilities. The company offers heating, ventilation, and cooling services; holds commercial real estate properties; and provides solar equipment installation, and plumbing repair and installation services, as well as engages in the water appliance sale, installation, and servicing activities. New Jersey Resources Corporation was founded in 1922 and is based in Wall, New Jersey.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York. New Fortress Energy LLC is a subsidiary of Fortress Investment Group LLC.

