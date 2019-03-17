Neuburgh Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 191,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,114,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $326.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $245.59 and a fifty-two week high of $327.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $326.97 per share, with a total value of $163,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,481,451.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.62, for a total value of $2,660,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,521 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,198.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,541,533. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $299.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.25.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

