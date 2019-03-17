Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $464,000 Position in XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 20.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 50.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,779,000 after purchasing an additional 519,553 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000.

XPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $108.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.49.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.20. XPO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $116.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

