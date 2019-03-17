Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $425,000 Stake in Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,613,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,308,000 after acquiring an additional 110,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,060,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,918,000 after acquiring an additional 205,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,060,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,918,000 after acquiring an additional 205,294 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,120,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,175,000 after acquiring an additional 183,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,052,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,572,000 after acquiring an additional 228,661 shares in the last quarter.

Perspecta stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRSP. Loop Capital set a $19.00 price target on Perspecta and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

