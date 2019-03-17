Neuburgh Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,569,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,105,000 after acquiring an additional 239,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,147,940,000 after acquiring an additional 484,549 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,767,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,324,000 after acquiring an additional 506,984 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,129,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,764,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $146.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

NYSE TIF opened at $96.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 5.86. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $141.64. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, insider Philippe Galtie sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $111,434.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,262.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew W. Hart sold 7,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $649,132.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,507.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

