netBit Price Hits $0.0200 on Exchanges (NBIT)

netBit (CURRENCY:NBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One netBit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. netBit has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of netBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, netBit has traded up 56.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00038411 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006668 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013615 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00149026 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002487 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

netBit Coin Profile

netBit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm.

Buying and Selling netBit

netBit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as netBit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire netBit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase netBit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

