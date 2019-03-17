NeoGenomics (NEO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,854,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,463,019 shares.The stock last traded at $19.89 and had previously closed at $19.77.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upgraded NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.82.

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.29 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Kevin C. Johnson acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $301,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,845.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven C. Jones sold 14,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $281,308.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,520.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,524 shares of company stock worth $5,019,496 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 220,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 2,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 39,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

