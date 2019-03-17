Shares of Nemaska Lithium Inc (TSE:NMX) fell 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34. 858,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,547,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on NMX. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Nemaska Lithium from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Nemaska Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.45 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Nemaska Lithium from C$2.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Beacon Securities cut Nemaska Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.

Get Nemaska Lithium alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.20. The stock has a market cap of $262.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/nemaska-lithium-nmx-trading-down-4-3.html.

Nemaska Lithium Inc operates as a developing chemical company in Canada. The company focuses on integrating activities from spodumene mining to the commercialization of lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. It owns 100% interests in the Whabouchi property that consists of 33 claims covering an area of 1,716 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay area of Quebec province.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Nemaska Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaska Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.