Nemaska Lithium (NMX) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Nemaska Lithium Inc (TSE:NMX) fell 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34. 858,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,547,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
Several research firms have weighed in on NMX. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Nemaska Lithium from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Nemaska Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.45 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Nemaska Lithium from C$2.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Beacon Securities cut Nemaska Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.20. The stock has a market cap of $262.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48.
Nemaska Lithium Inc operates as a developing chemical company in Canada. The company focuses on integrating activities from spodumene mining to the commercialization of lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. It owns 100% interests in the Whabouchi property that consists of 33 claims covering an area of 1,716 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay area of Quebec province.
