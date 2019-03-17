Nebula AI (NBAI) Market Cap Reaches $1.39 Million

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Nebula AI has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $384.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebula AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. In the last week, Nebula AI has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $698.22 or 0.17318379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00050935 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000321 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Nebula AI

Nebula AI (NBAI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,770,681,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,162,684,117 tokens. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com . Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.