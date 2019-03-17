Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,011,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 122,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,167,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,214,000 after purchasing an additional 196,551 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,169,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,660,000 after purchasing an additional 105,201 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,703,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,261,000 after purchasing an additional 135,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,268,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELS opened at $113.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $114.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.41). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.85%.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, Director David J. Contis sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $694,492.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,378 shares in the company, valued at $145,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $107.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.08.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

