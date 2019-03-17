Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.66 Million Stake in Post Holdings Inc (POST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Post were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Post by 8,813.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,290,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,264,324 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

POST has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup set a $120.00 target price on shares of Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $114.00 target price on shares of Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total value of $74,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $694,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William P. Stiritz purchased 134,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.71 per share, with a total value of $12,964,845.89. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,659,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,235,254.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 170,094 shares of company stock valued at $16,488,054. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST opened at $102.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Post Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $70.66 and a 52 week high of $104.41.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

