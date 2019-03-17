NationalResearchCorp . (NRC) Major Shareholder K/I/E Trust Under Agreement 10 Sells 6,663 Shares

NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) major shareholder K/I/E Trust Under Agreement 10 sold 6,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

K/I/E Trust Under Agreement 10 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, K/I/E Trust Under Agreement 10 sold 10,518 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $420,720.00.

On Wednesday, February 20th, K/I/E Trust Under Agreement 10 sold 89,025 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $3,561,890.25.

On Friday, February 15th, K/I/E Trust Under Agreement 10 sold 11,848 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $474,393.92.

On Thursday, January 31st, K/I/E Trust Under Agreement 10 sold 2,073 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $82,940.73.

On Friday, January 25th, K/I/E Trust Under Agreement 10 sold 9,730 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $389,297.30.

Shares of NYSE:NRC opened at $39.63 on Friday. NationalResearchCorp . has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $42.85.

NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NationalResearchCorp . by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 733,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NationalResearchCorp . by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of NationalResearchCorp . by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NationalResearchCorp . by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NationalResearchCorp . by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

NationalResearchCorp . Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

