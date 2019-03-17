National Health Investors Inc (NHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp set a $65.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,547. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 17.92 and a quick ratio of 17.92. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $84.57.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.16 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 52.38% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 1,181 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $92,165.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,382,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,484,000 after buying an additional 76,209 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,382,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,484,000 after buying an additional 76,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,508,000 after buying an additional 71,399 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,125,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,847,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

