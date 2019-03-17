National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,674 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in National CineMedia were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in National CineMedia by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in National CineMedia by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NCMI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NCMI opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $570.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.88. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.48 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 6.75%. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.78%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

