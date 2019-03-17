National Bank Financial Boosts Bird Construction (BDT) Price Target to C$11.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$7.51 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$5.11 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The firm has a market cap of $317.18 million and a P/E ratio of -121.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is -629.03%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, and mining businesses.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.