Myokardia Inc (MYOK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYOK shares. BidaskClub cut Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Myokardia to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Myokardia from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Myokardia from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Myokardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Get Myokardia alerts:

In other news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.86 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,316.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 4,168,899 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $157,000,736.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the third quarter worth $205,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Myokardia stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.61. 1,162,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,530. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 2.47. Myokardia has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $67.79.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 201.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myokardia will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.