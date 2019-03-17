MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $1.43 Million in CBTX Inc (CBTX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CBTX during the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CBTX by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,079,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 108,825 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in CBTX by 2,048.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,280,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in CBTX by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in CBTX by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBTX alerts:

CBTX stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. CBTX Inc has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.02.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. CBTX had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CBTX Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CBTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CBTX in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/mufg-securities-emea-plc-invests-1-43-million-in-cbtx-inc-cbtx.html.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.