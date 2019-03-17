MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $1.32 Million in LSC Communications Inc (LKSD) Stock

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 188,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.56% of LSC Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSC Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,995,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,970,000 after buying an additional 163,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LSC Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after buying an additional 75,932 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LSC Communications by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 450,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 150,048 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LSC Communications by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 397,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 60,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of LSC Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 376,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get LSC Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE:LKSD opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. LSC Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $18.64.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.70 million. LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LSC Communications Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.86%. LSC Communications’s payout ratio is 84.55%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/mufg-securities-emea-plc-invests-1-32-million-in-lsc-communications-inc-lksd-stock.html.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through Print and Office Products segments. The Print segment produces magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides supply-chain management and various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution services.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LSC Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSC Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.