Msci (MSCI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci (NYSE:MSCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has $207.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSCI shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company is benefiting from the growth of equity ETF-related revenues, non-ETF passive revenues, and exchange-traded futures and options products. The company is also gaining from strong demand for custom and factor index modules and the increasing adoption of the ESG solution into the investment process. Strong traction in client segments, like wealth management, banks and broker dealers is positive for MSCI. Moreover, strong free cash flow generation ability is a key catalyst.”

Get Msci alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MSCI. Barclays raised Msci from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Msci from $172.00 to $159.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Msci in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Msci to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $196.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.56.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $189.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. Msci has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $193.94.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Msci had a return on equity of 196.12% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $361.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Msci will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total value of $3,327,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,988,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,540,000 after buying an additional 34,795 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Msci by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,729,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Msci by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,615,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Msci by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,549,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,480,000 after purchasing an additional 103,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Msci by 43.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,265,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,540,000 after purchasing an additional 382,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Msci (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.