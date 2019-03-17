MorphoSys (MOR) PT Set at €96.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €101.30 ($117.79).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at €85.90 ($99.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -95.98. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €76.45 ($88.90) and a twelve month high of €124.90 ($145.23).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.