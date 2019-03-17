Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,809 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,005,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,642,000 after acquiring an additional 281,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 156,858 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 483,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 125,524 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 139,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 66,501 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 34,076 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO David N. Roberts purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,438.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Durkin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,833 shares in the company, valued at $883,752.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,250. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MITT opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $566.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/morgan-stanley-trims-stake-in-ag-mortgage-investment-trust-inc-mitt.html.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.