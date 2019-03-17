Morgan Stanley Lowers Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (OAK) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.50.

Get Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit alerts:

NYSE OAK opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $290.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s payout ratio is 114.07%.

In other Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 50,000 shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 2,192,658 shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,306,475.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,562,658 shares of company stock valued at $39,312,875.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 534.5% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 44.2% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.