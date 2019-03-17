Morgan Stanley Has $1.59 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RTM stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $113.81.

