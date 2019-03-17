Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,495,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59,139 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Alphabet worth $3,012,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,861,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,297,919,000 after purchasing an additional 128,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,434,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,837,909,000 after purchasing an additional 858,589 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,677,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,152,625,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 118,334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,968,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,922,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,321,028,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,190.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $827.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. The company had revenue of $31.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,314.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

