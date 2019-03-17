Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Vonovia (VNA) a €52.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vonovia has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.65 ($57.73).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €45.80 ($53.26) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.22. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a 52 week high of €46.46 ($54.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.28.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.