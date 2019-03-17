Moog (MOG.A) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Moog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Shares of NYSE:MOG.A opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Moog has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.28 million. Moog had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.04%. Moog’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moog will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

