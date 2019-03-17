Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $328,000 Position in General Electric (GE)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 131,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 39,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,154,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 29,874 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $10.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

GE stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.43. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

