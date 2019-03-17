Monster Beverage (MNST) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MNST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Monster Beverage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.39 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.88.

MNST opened at $60.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.55. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $47.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $924.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.75 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 26.96%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $1,559,263.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,548.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 11,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $748,463.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 152.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 114.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 35,848 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $910,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 57.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

