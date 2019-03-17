Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce sales of $141.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.96 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $129.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $638.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $631.00 million to $655.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $756.09 million, with estimates ranging from $745.40 million to $773.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.10. 392,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,535. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $101.99 and a 1-year high of $152.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.74, for a total transaction of $1,939,446.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,835 shares in the company, valued at $51,033,427.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $598,057.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 298,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,655,012.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,111 shares of company stock worth $43,107,436. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 114.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 263,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,074,000 after purchasing an additional 140,649 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,074,000 after purchasing an additional 208,362 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

