Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $90.56.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

