Moin Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Moin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. Moin has a market cap of $100,296.00 and $313.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002607 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00001616 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Profile

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,216,648 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

